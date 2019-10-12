Amanda du Pont Just Gave Us Quite A Few Reasons to Visit Mauritius

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

9 hours ago

 on

South African actress and  influencer Amanda du Pont had an amazing time in Mauritius on a relaxing trip at the One & Only Le Saint Géran !

The ‘Shadow‘ actress shared her favourite moments on her Youtube channel, saying:

Here’s a vlog on a relaxing trip to Mauritius! Our stay at the newly renovated One & Only Le Saint Géran was both relaxing and luxurious! We did a trip to a nearby nature and animal conservation island with Trek into the Wild Foundation. Hope you enjoy the vlog ❤️❤️

Watch the full video below !

