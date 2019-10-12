Naomie Harris is Serving Major Looks Courtesy of Ade Samuel on Essence Magazine’s Latest Cover

British actress Naomie Harris is the cover star of Essence magazine’s latest issue. The Moonlight actress gets candid with the magazine about playing black women over her three-decade career in film.

I love to play strong, independent female roles, and I love to portray positive images of Black women.

She also talks about her encounters with racism and police brutality in the UK.

I was unaware of police brutality and police corruption. As more and more of these videos came to light, it affected my assessment of the police. It’s hugely distressing and disturbing to see those images.

For the cover photos, she rocks full Moschino jumpsuit and matching shoes. She later switched things up to a Maison Margiela two-piece pantsuit paired with Louboutin shoes.

Click here for the full feature in Essence.

See more photos below:

Credits:

Stylist – Ade Samuel (@adesamuel)

Hair – Kim Kimble for . (@kimblehaircare)

Makeup – Mario Dedivanovic (@mariodedivanovic)

Manicure – Momo using Tom Ford Beauty/See Management (@ohmynailsnyc)

