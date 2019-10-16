BBNaija's Ike features on Nonso Ernessey's "If Guns Could Talk" & it's ... interesting

When BBNaija’s Ike was leaving the Big Brother House, he said he’s getting to work ASAP. While he wasn’t at all specific, we all assumed it’d be in the entertainment industry.

Seems like we all were right: Ike has arrived with his first foray into the entertainment industry in Nigeria, and it’s, well, an interesting one.

Featuring on Nonso Ernessey‘s “If Guns Could Talk,” Ike appears as the spirit of a gun.

Yup. You read that right.

Not to give anything away before you see the skit for yourself, we’ll just say the video features an empty gun, a cheating girlfriend, and a punchline that hits you in the face.

Enjoy: