#BNMovieFeature: Bimbo Oshin, Laide Bakare, Adeniyi Johnson star in “Iran Keta” | Watch

Why Vivian Okezie Is Loving Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation

Amanda du Pont Just Gave Us Quite A Few Reasons to Visit Mauritius

Dimma Umeh addresses Misconceptions about Igbo Women in New Vlog | WATCH

Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

Watch Episode 3 (Tales of Woes) of “The Sojjis” on BN TV

Watch Episode 17 of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

3 Women's Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE's Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer

Episode 4 (Cupid) for Ndani TV’s “Phases” is Here | WATCH on BN

Kiki Mordi speaks on the Impact of #SexForGrades Documentary | WATCH

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, New movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Today’s movie is “Iran Keta”, directed by Dare Agbaje.

The movie features Bimbo Oshin, Laide Bakare, Adeniyi Johnson, Adebayo Salami, Segun Ogungbe and more.

Watch the video below

