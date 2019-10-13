BBNaija’s Seyi & Girlfriend Adeshola Pack On the PDA in these Photos

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2019 finalist, Seyi Awolowo shared new photos of him and his longtime girlfriend Adeshola.

In the photos shared on his Instagram, Adeshola donned a short black gown with a fringe wig and her beau wore a blue suit while they shared a kiss.

The couple, who have been attending events together since the end of BBN seemed to have missed each other so much especially Seyi who couldn’t stop talking about her while in the house.

See the lovely photos below:

Photo Credit: @tundeosunmedia

