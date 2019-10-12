Uru Eke is 40 and Fabulous in these New Photos

Uru Eke has hit a significant milestone as she turns 40. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to share lovely age defying photos that depicts her love for keeping fit.

She wrote: “You ever seen a better looking 40year Old? I can’t believe I’ve done 40years on planet earth already. So much to be grateful for, my heart is full, my heart is happy!! plus I was born today October 11th with a life long companion – my twin!! I don’t take this Beautiful journey called life for granted. Everyday is another opportunity to say thank you. Here’s to another 40 and some!!”

Photo Credit: @urueke