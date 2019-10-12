“Pay Attention to the Winner”! #BBNaija’s Mercy Giving us Real Pepper in these Photos

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke is splashing all the pepper on our timeline and we are loving the taste.

Mercy Eke became the first female to win the Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday, October 6th, at the grand finale of the #PepperDem season.

Wearing a beautiful short black dress with gold embroidery, sheer sleeve and a plunging neckline, she shared this photo of herself with caption, “Pay Attention to the Winner”.

Mercy we are paying 100% attention!

Credit:

Styled by @harvella_

Outfit @sevondejana

Hair @bernardsmiless

Makeup @anitabrows

Photographer @nikankonxeptsstudios