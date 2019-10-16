Connect with us

Toke Makinwa has Spoken - Here's How to Spot a Scammer | Watch

Lupita Nyong'o shares Inspiring Story Behind New Children's Book "Sulwe" on GMA | WATCH

It's Back! Watch 'Choices & Evocation' - Season 2 (EP1) of Adenike Adebayo's "360 with Abby"

From Women Empowerment Conversations to Preparing Homemade Yoghurt & Strawberry Sauce... Watch Episode 13 of "Mercy's Menu"

#BBNaija's Ike features on Nonso Ernessey's "If Guns Could Talk" & it's ... interesting

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Video “Holy Fire” with Dunsin Oyekan

Here's Your First Look at the Trailer for "Atlantics" by French-Senegalese Filmmaker Mati Diop

The Trailer for Disney's Remake of 1955 Classic “Lady and the Tramp” is Here | Watch

How It All Went Down - We've Got the B.T.S Footage for Tiwa Savage's "49-99"

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session "Liquid Love" with Dunsin Oyekan

In this week episode of Toke Moments, Toke Makinwa talks about the difference between being secretive and being private.

In the name of secrecy, a lot of people have been scammed, she says. “You can date privately without the secrecy which can lead to you dating a ghost,” she addd.

Here are four Toke Makinwa recommended ways to spot a scammer in a relationship:

1. You can’t date someone that you don’t know someone that knows him/her, meaning someone somewhere either close relation or distance should know someone that knows him one way or another. As ladies, never be shy to ask questions and stop being secretive, no one is trying to take him away from you (i.e if he’s supposed to be yours).

2. Guys might say nice things to you when they meet you, ask them about it a few months later, “If you find some discrepancy in what they told you” WATCH OUT!!

3. If they are very vague about things they shouldn’t be vague about, be careful.

4. If he barks like a dog, sniffs around like a dog, my sister he’s not a pig but a dog. Meaning, do not ignore your intuition or ignore some certain signs as little as it might be.

Watch the video below:

