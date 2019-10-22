Connect with us

Find out Vector's thoughts on his Beef with M.I. on the #LooseTalkPodcast | Watch

Billionaire Femi Otedola joins daughter DJ Cuppy on Episode 9 of “Cuppy On A Mission” Vlog

Vandora & Boyfriend Cruz play "I Thought You Knew Me" (& They're so Cute Together) | WATCH

Basketmouth & wife Elsie are 5 Years Strong & Talk All About it on Wedding Channel Africa TV's "5 Years After" | Watch

Jennifer Izuegbu shares Facts People don't tell You about Postpartum Struggles | Watch

Watch Joeboy prove that he's "The New Wonderkid" with a Shining Personality on Accelerate TV's The Cover

DatWarriGirl has a lot to say about Nigeria's Divorce rate on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Video "It's Your Time" with Sola Fola-Alade

Published

8 hours ago

 on

One of the main characters in what can be identified as the biggest “beef” in the Nigerian rap scene Vector sat down with the Loose Talk crew to discuss, well, rap.

The rapper talked about his legendary beef with rapper M.I., his new sense of purpose, his next project, and the rap culture in Nigeria. The Lafiaji rapper left literally no stone unturned about his personal life and music in this interview.

Watch the video below:

