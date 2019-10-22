BN TV
Find out Vector’s thoughts on his Beef with M.I. on the #LooseTalkPodcast | Watch
One of the main characters in what can be identified as the biggest “beef” in the Nigerian rap scene Vector sat down with the Loose Talk crew to discuss, well, rap.
The rapper talked about his legendary beef with rapper M.I., his new sense of purpose, his next project, and the rap culture in Nigeria. The Lafiaji rapper left literally no stone unturned about his personal life and music in this interview.
Watch the video below: