Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that her husband Kanye West donated $1 million to a prison reform charity in her name as a 39th birthday present.

Taking to social media to mark the occasion, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star gushed that her 'heart was so happy' to learn that he made the donation as a present from him and their four children.

It comes as Kim marked her 39th birthday with a family dinner over the weekend, which included plates of Armenian food, vast flower arrangements and even a churro stand.

Kim K wrote:

"Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!"

 

 

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian

