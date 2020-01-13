From Meeting her Husband to Negative Comments & Her Pregnancy Journey — WATCH Hauwa Indimi Answer Your Questions!

After being off vlogging for months, Hauwa Indimi-Yar’adua is back with a new vlog.

On this episode, Hauwa shares how she met her husband, Mohammed, who slid into her DM and decided to give him a chance in her life. She discusses her beautiful pregnancy journey, which wasn’t all that rosy but she won and gave birth to a baby boy, Noah.

She also says she has no time for negative comments because, the love of her life Noah, is all she cares about.

Watch the video below.