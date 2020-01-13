Kickstart Your Week with this Healthy Chicken Avocado Salad Recipe from The Kitchen Muse | Watch

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We are eating healthy this year and and we bet you will too with this Chicken Avocado Salad recipe from “The Kitchen Muse,” which skips heavy dressing in favor of creamy, dreamy avocados. This recipe is quick and simple to make.

Ingredients:

450g Boneless Chicken Breast

1 Whole Avocado

1/2 Head of Iceberg Lettuce

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes (Halved)

1/2 Med Red Onions

1/4 Cup Sweetcorn

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

