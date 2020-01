It’s a new week, and a new episode of our favourite TV show, “The Nancy Isime Show,” is here.

This time, the celebrity guest is actress Lilian Esoro.

Lilian gave more insight about what inspired the “The Lilian Esoro Foundation,” and how she balances her career with motherhood.

As usual, Nancy Isime and Lilian Esoro treated us to some hilarious games to round up the episode.

Watch the video below.