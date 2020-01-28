Win the Wedding Reception of Your Dreams in the TECNO Blue Valentine N1 million Giveaway

Connect with us

Some things are constant. Whether or not the days speed past, or crawl by, some things are just a given; they always find their way back to us. One of such things is Valentine’s Day. Ladies and gentlemen, like it has been done since the Middle Ages, Valentine’s Day is upon us again. It’s such a special day for lovers to take time out and remind each other that they are indeed still in love. 

TECNO Blue Valentine has been a tradition of TECNO over the years. During this period, consumers are offered deals, people get rewarded with gifts for their loved ones and couples get exclusive treatment from TECNO. This year, TECNO Blue Valentine is back, but with the bar raised higher and the benefits to the fans even bigger! 

TECNO is a brand tailored specially for Nigerians; so, it’s no wonder that they know how important weddings are to Nigerians. They also understand how much money goes into making a wedding a memorable one. 

Putting all these into consideration, the No 1 smartphone brand has decided to sponsor a lucky couple’s reception this year! That is incredible right? Yes, TECNO has raised the bar, exceeding what was done last year.

Couples who have an already set date for their wedding in 2020 will stand a chance to have their wedding reception sponsored by TECNO. All they have to do is go on TECNO social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), post their couple selfie and share their love story using #ValentineForever and #TECNOBlueValentine. Four (4) couples with the most interesting and genuine story with support from their friends will be picked to enjoy the TECNO Blue Valentine Special. 

While the attention will be on online folks, TECNO will also be rewarding customers who purchase TECNO Camon 12 Air or Camon 12 Pro with instant gift items and Valentine Cards. These customers also stand a chance to win a couple’s getaway. 

Valentine is a love affair, this year, TECNO is making sure to go all out and make it as huge and unforgettable as possible. 

The promotion will run from January 22nd, 2020 to February 15th, 2020. 

Terms and conditions do apply. 

To find out more, please visit TECNO Mobile on Facebook.
