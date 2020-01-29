Connect with us

Promotions

First Bank of Nigeria named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by Global Business Outlook

Promotions

Win the Wedding Reception of Your Dreams in the TECNO Blue Valentine N1 million Giveaway

Nollywood Promotions

11 Icons & Stars converge for the Experience of a Lifetime! Check out Moët Film Gala's Unveiling Shoot for The Guardian Life

Promotions

16 Strangers, 1 Couple, Here's All You need to Know about MultiChoice's New Reality TV Show 'Ultimate Love'

Promotions

Dollars Anyone? Win Some This Month in the Zenith Bank Dollar Giveaway

Career Promotions

"We are pleased to have already disbursed over N10 billion loans to schools in one year"- Chuma Ezirim on FirstEdu by First Bank

Promotions

Here's N2000 just for You! Participate in the Zenith Bank Naira Giveaway & Win Amazing Cashbacks

Promotions

Anticipate a Fresh Dose of Naija's Pop Culture as Budweiser brings to You #KingsofFootball

Career Promotions

Zenith Bank is Excited to Share its Z-Woman Business Package for Female Entrepreneurs

Career Promotions

Jennifer Obayuwana shares How the Polo Group has Succeeded in the Luxury Space through Innovation & Resilience

Promotions

First Bank of Nigeria named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by Global Business Outlook

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by Global Business Outlook. The Global Business Outlook Award recognizes and rewards excellence in business in companies across the world, both in the public and private sectors. The award rewards innovation, creativity and the drive to create value. 

FirstBank earned the Fastest Growing Retail Bank recognition because of its leading role in promoting financial inclusion in the country, a drive which has resulted in its 44,000 Agent Banking network designed to complement the provision of bespoke financial services at its over 750 branches nationwide. 

It also won the Best Mobile Banking App award thanks to its Firstmobile banking app’s capability at performing a wide range of financial transactions in a safe, adaptable, futuristic and efficient manner. The user-friendly app is widely renowned for its ease of navigation and state of the art security features to mitigate risk against fraud. 

In the course of 2019, FirstBank bagged numerous awards across various areas of its business operations. The awards comprise Women Empowerment Category – Sustainable Banking Awards by CBN Bankers Committee, Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Global Finance Magazine and World Finance Magazine respectively; Best Process Automation Initiative, Application or Programme by Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services; Best Banking Brand Nigeria 2019 by Global Brands Magazine; Best Retail Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking and Finance Review and Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards respectively; Cashless Driver: Highest Volume in Bill Payments and Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments by CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme (EPIS) – Efficiency Awards; Long Service Corporate Award by Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Best Financial Inclusion Program – Nigeria 2019 and Bank of The Year – Nigeria 2019  by International Investor, amongst many others. 

Speaking on the awards, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Bank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications said, ”We appreciate the recognition of these awards by the respective awarding bodies. The awards are dedicated to all our customers across the globe as their continued patronage of our services is appreciated. We remain steadfast and would not rest on our laurels at rendering bespoke financial services tailored to meet the financial needs of our valued customers, irrespective of where they may be.”
————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Parents, Gather Around the Kitchen Table & Let’s Talk About Investment Plans For Your Kids

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Elizabeth Agboola: Answering 10 Questions You Probably Have About Brazil

Hephzibah Frances: Lessons Learned From My Weight loss Journey

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php