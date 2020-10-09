Connect with us

Promotions

FirstBank has disbursed over 17 Billion Naira through FirstAdvance as a way to reinforce its Financial Inclusion Drive 

Promotions

Applications are On for the 2021/2022 AIG Scholarships for Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

Events Promotions

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

Promotions

This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Events Promotions

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

Promotions

A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan

News Promotions

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Speaks on Preserving Bio-diversity of the Planet at the United Nations Summit

Promotions

Here's How the Revolution Now October 1st Protest Went Down

Promotions

Colorful, Classy, Charming! That's what the newly unveiled itel S16 Series is about

Promotions

‘Enjoy Better Life’ with itel as they unveil the S16 Series, itel TV & Smart Accessories

Promotions

FirstBank has disbursed over 17 Billion Naira through FirstAdvance as a way to reinforce its Financial Inclusion Drive 

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on


First Bank of Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers, recently announced that loans in over the sum of 17 billion Naira have been disbursed to individuals, across the country. The loan disbursement is carried-out through FirstAdvance, its digital lending solution.

FirstAdvance is designed to offer convenient and easy access to cash for salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with FirstBank and have received regular salaries for two months, prior to the loan request. In barely a year since the launch of FirstAdvance, over 128,000 unique customers in over 782,996 successful transactions have so far benefitted from loans.
Processing a loan with FirstAdvance is implemented in less than a minute and it is accessed in two ways, the USSD code; *894*11# or the Bank’s recently upgraded mobile banking application, FirstMobile. Customers are advised to upgrade their FirstMobile App to the latest version on android and iOS for requests via the App.

Further to its pursuit of providing options to Nigerians across all income bands, FirstBank’s also offers Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) to individuals in paid employment who need long term loan to meet their financial obligation more especially as the economy returns to normalcy post-COVID-19 pandemic and as schools resume. FirstBank’s Personal Loan guarantees a convenient repayment plan of up to 60 months.

Meeting the needs of our customers have always been our priority and we are delighted with the volume of loans disbursed to Nigerians as it reinforces the confidence of Nigerian workers in FirstAdvance, our digital lending solution and also our long-term offerings through Personal Loans for people in paid employment,” said Gbenga Shobo, FirstBank’s Deputy Managing Director. “We are excited that FirstAdvance has been added to the channels through which we deepen financial inclusion as it is no doubt an expansion of our commitment and support to every household in the country,” he concluded.

Are you a salary account holder with FirstBank and in need of a quick loan to cater for that pressing need? Dial 894*11# or initiate your loan request via FirstMobile App to make that need a reality.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Be A Part Of The #EndSARS Movement

Young Nigerians are Taking a Stand with the #EndSARS Protests

An Overnight Protest at Alausa & Other Things Nigerians are Doing to Secure a Better Nigeria

You Can Read an Excerpt of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Forthcoming Work “Zikora” Here & Now

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs
Advertisement
css.php