FirstBank has disbursed over 17 Billion Naira through FirstAdvance as a way to reinforce its Financial Inclusion Drive 



First Bank of Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers, recently announced that loans in over the sum of 17 billion Naira have been disbursed to individuals, across the country. The loan disbursement is carried-out through FirstAdvance, its digital lending solution.

FirstAdvance is designed to offer convenient and easy access to cash for salary earners whose accounts are domiciled with FirstBank and have received regular salaries for two months, prior to the loan request. In barely a year since the launch of FirstAdvance, over 128,000 unique customers in over 782,996 successful transactions have so far benefitted from loans.

Processing a loan with FirstAdvance is implemented in less than a minute and it is accessed in two ways, the USSD code; *894*11# or the Bank’s recently upgraded mobile banking application, FirstMobile. Customers are advised to upgrade their FirstMobile App to the latest version on android and iOS for requests via the App.

Further to its pursuit of providing options to Nigerians across all income bands, FirstBank’s also offers Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) to individuals in paid employment who need long term loan to meet their financial obligation more especially as the economy returns to normalcy post-COVID-19 pandemic and as schools resume. FirstBank’s Personal Loan guarantees a convenient repayment plan of up to 60 months.

“Meeting the needs of our customers have always been our priority and we are delighted with the volume of loans disbursed to Nigerians as it reinforces the confidence of Nigerian workers in FirstAdvance, our digital lending solution and also our long-term offerings through Personal Loans for people in paid employment,” said Gbenga Shobo, FirstBank’s Deputy Managing Director. “We are excited that FirstAdvance has been added to the channels through which we deepen financial inclusion as it is no doubt an expansion of our commitment and support to every household in the country,” he concluded.

Are you a salary account holder with FirstBank and in need of a quick loan to cater for that pressing need? Dial 894*11# or initiate your loan request via FirstMobile App to make that need a reality.

