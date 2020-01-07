Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Does Your Spouse's Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch "The Azonwus" Air their Opinion

BN TV Nollywood

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Tosin Odunfa has a Word for People Who Think Age is a Determinant for Success on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

BN TV

Here are 3 Important Things We Learnt from Ozoz Sokoh in Adaora Mbelu's "The Lumination Show" | Watch

BN TV Music

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of "The Nancy Isime Show" | Watch

BN TV

Watch #BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Share Details of her Engagement & the Year 2019 in this Diary Session Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

BN TV Movies & TV

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

BN TV

Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

BN TV

Does Your Spouse’s Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch “The Azonwus” Air their Opinion

BN TV

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Relationship vlog couple, Ezekiel and Kiyanna Azonwu are back with another episode of their vlog, where they tackle a topic that is leaving many couples at loggerheads.

The topic borders on the importance of a spouse’s opinion as regards one’s appearance, and if not properly addressed, it could lead to serious issues in the marriage.

The Azonwus give different opinions about the topic, but at the end, they all agree it all boils down to respecting each others personal preference.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Don’t Let Go of Your Humanity

Nedu Ahanonu: Self-Confidence & the Beauty of Becoming a Woman Who Paints Her Fingernails

Advertisement
css.php