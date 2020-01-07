Does Your Spouse’s Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch “The Azonwus” Air their Opinion

Relationship vlog couple, Ezekiel and Kiyanna Azonwu are back with another episode of their vlog, where they tackle a topic that is leaving many couples at loggerheads.

The topic borders on the importance of a spouse’s opinion as regards one’s appearance, and if not properly addressed, it could lead to serious issues in the marriage.

The Azonwus give different opinions about the topic, but at the end, they all agree it all boils down to respecting each others personal preference.

Watch the video below: