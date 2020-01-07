Connect with us

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Historical Drama "The Legend of Inikpi" is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Peace Itimi & Bolanale Banwo Give Tips on How to Deal with Impostor Syndrome | Watch

Does Your Spouse's Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch "The Azonwus" Air their Opinion

Tosin Odunfa has a Word for People Who Think Age is a Determinant for Success on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Here are 3 Important Things We Learnt from Ozoz Sokoh in Adaora Mbelu's "The Lumination Show" | Watch

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of "The Nancy Isime Show" | Watch

Watch #BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Share Details of her Engagement & the Year 2019 in this Diary Session Vlog

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Historical Drama "The Legend of Inikpi" is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Published 3 hours ago on

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mercy Johnson Okojie has released the trailer for her forthcoming production debut, “The Legend of Inikpi,” which is set to hit the cinemas on the 24th of January, 2020.

The historical drama is set in the ancient Kingdom of Igala and Bini.

The Legend of Inikpi’ tells a tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

Beloved of her father King Attah Ayegba, Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’  is the true story of revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who choose to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.

The movie was directed by Frank Rajah Arase and features a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

With critical buzz surrounding the screenings already, the epic flick stars Mercy Johnson Okojie as Queen Omele, Sam Dede as Attah Ayegba (king of Igala kingdom), Paul Obazele as Oba Esigie of the Bini Kingdom while Odunlade Adekola co-stars as Prince Attah Ayegba, Saidi Balogun as the Oracle of Igala kingdom with Nancy Ameh as the titular Princess Inikpi.

Watch the trailer below:

