Mercy Johnson Okojie’s Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Mercy Johnson Okojie has released the trailer for her forthcoming production debut, “The Legend of Inikpi,” which is set to hit the cinemas on the 24th of January, 2020.

The historical drama is set in the ancient Kingdom of Igala and Bini.

‘The Legend of Inikpi’ tells a tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war. When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair; haunted by the ghosts of his past, this is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

Beloved of her father King Attah Ayegba, Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ is the true story of revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who choose to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.

The movie was directed by Frank Rajah Arase and features a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

With critical buzz surrounding the screenings already, the epic flick stars Mercy Johnson Okojie as Queen Omele, Sam Dede as Attah Ayegba (king of Igala kingdom), Paul Obazele as Oba Esigie of the Bini Kingdom while Odunlade Adekola co-stars as Prince Attah Ayegba, Saidi Balogun as the Oracle of Igala kingdom with Nancy Ameh as the titular Princess Inikpi.

Watch the trailer below: