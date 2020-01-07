Connect with us

BN TV

Peace Itimi & Bolanale Banwo Give Tips on How to Deal with Impostor Syndrome | Watch

BN TV Nollywood

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Relationships

Does Your Spouse's Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch "The Azonwus" Air their Opinion

BN TV

Tosin Odunfa has a Word for People Who Think Age is a Determinant for Success on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

BN TV

Here are 3 Important Things We Learnt from Ozoz Sokoh in Adaora Mbelu's "The Lumination Show" | Watch

BN TV Music

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of "The Nancy Isime Show" | Watch

BN TV

Watch #BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Share Details of her Engagement & the Year 2019 in this Diary Session Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

BN TV Movies & TV

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

BN TV

Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Peace Itimi & Bolanale Banwo Give Tips on How to Deal with Impostor Syndrome | Watch

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Digital marketing vlogger Peace Itimi says she is probably one of those people who have the most intense form of impostor syndrome, and in her new vlog, she sits with brand identity designer Bolanle Banwo to speak extensively about it. What is means to them and how we deal with it. She says:

“If you have ever felt like a fraud or felt not good enough even in the midst of your many accomplishments, then you should watch this.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Your Better Self with Akanna: Easier Said Than Done

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Advertisement
css.php