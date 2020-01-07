BN TV
Tania Omotayo is Sharing Her Struggle with Endometriosis in this New Vlog | WATCH
In this new vlog episode, Tania Omotayo shares why she never publicly spoke about her endometriosis, the struggle before she found out, the day she was diagnosed and everything in-between.
Tania Omotayo says, “I hope by sharing my story I encourage someone. Making this decision to share this wasn’t easy because I am opening up to my personal struggles but I believe its bigger than me and it is more important to encourage one another and share our battles”.
Watch the vlog below.