Toke Makinwa is Spicing Things Up with this Q & A Vlog with GbemiO | WATCH Toke Moments

It’s a new week and Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her vlog, “Toke Moments”.

This year, Toke is spicing things up a little as she will feature a special guest and interesting personalities.

For this episode, the special guest is — Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Toke says:

This year, I have decided to make slight changes to the Vlog and I hope you guys are here for it. Sometimes we would have interesting personalities stop why for a chat, other times you’ll have me by myself and to start, this week my friend Gbemi stopped by and we talked on everything from sisterhood, dating, friendships etc. It was more like a QnA and I hope this makes you get to know me a little more. I couldn’t stop laughing watching, I hope it tickles your fancy too.

Watch the video below.