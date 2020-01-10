Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

You Have to Watch this Hilarious Fake Wizkid Prank by Zfancy

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Sharing the Truth About Being Raised by African Parents | WATCH

BN TV

You Need to Watch This Fun Karaoke Vlog with #BBNaija’s Tacha & Sir Dee

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

BN TV

Ronke Raji had an Affordable Bathroom Makeover for Baby Number 2 & It's Too Cute | WATCH

BN TV Sweet Spot

A Vacation turned Proposal... Watch How Gedoni Popped the Question to Khafi

BN TV

Tania Omotayo is Sharing Her Struggle with Endometriosis in this New Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Give Tips on How to Deal with Impostor Syndrome | Watch

BN TV Nollywood

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Historical Drama “The Legend of Inikpi” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Relationships

Does Your Spouse's Opinion Matter When it Comes to Appearance? Watch "The Azonwus" Air their Opinion

BN TV

You Have to Watch this Hilarious Fake Wizkid Prank by Zfancy

BN TV

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nigerian prankster and comic sensation, Zfancy and his team are out with their first skit of the year and this time around, they are taking things a notch higher with a skit titled “Fake Wizkid Prank“.

This new prank involves a Wizkid lookalike who is dressed to look exactly like Star Boy. The help of bouncers, policemen, and crowd control men are gotten to put up the show. Some Instagram comedians like Crazy Clown, Cute Abiola, Oluwadolarz and Vanjosh are included in the skit to make it more believable.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Uche Anichebe: How Nigeria Can Solve Its Plastic Problem

Advertisement
css.php