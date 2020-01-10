You Have to Watch this Hilarious Fake Wizkid Prank by Zfancy

Nigerian prankster and comic sensation, Zfancy and his team are out with their first skit of the year and this time around, they are taking things a notch higher with a skit titled “Fake Wizkid Prank“.

This new prank involves a Wizkid lookalike who is dressed to look exactly like Star Boy. The help of bouncers, policemen, and crowd control men are gotten to put up the show. Some Instagram comedians like Crazy Clown, Cute Abiola, Oluwadolarz and Vanjosh are included in the skit to make it more believable.

Watch the video below: