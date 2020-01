Enugu was shut down on the last weekend in 2019 with both editions of Basketmouth‘s “The Lords Of The Ribs” in Enugu.

The comedy and music show featured comedians Buchi, Senator, Lyrics, Sir Fair, MC 4 God, Stinblaze, Freshtalk and many more.

This annual comedy show in Enugu attracted guests from all works of life and is one of the biggest comedy shows in South East Nigeria.

Check out the photos below: