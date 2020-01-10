Toolz is Celebrating a Decade as an OAP!

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is celebrating a decade of a successful career as an OAP at The Beat 99.9 FM.

The OAP has been with the radio station for a long time, which happens to be her first radio job, and she’s grateful for the growth so far.

Toolz took to Instagram to share a photo of an award presented to her by the operators of The Beat 99.9 FM, MegaLectics Limited.

She wrote: