Scoop
Toolz is Celebrating a Decade as an OAP!
Toolz Oniru-Demuren is celebrating a decade of a successful career as an OAP at The Beat 99.9 FM.
The OAP has been with the radio station for a long time, which happens to be her first radio job, and she’s grateful for the growth so far.
Toolz took to Instagram to share a photo of an award presented to her by the operators of The Beat 99.9 FM, MegaLectics Limited.
She wrote:
I’ve been in this industry for a second phewww!
Who would’ve thought that my first ever radio gig would last this long??
Grateful for everything!!
Thank you Megalectrics @[email protected] @dayjeea (aka Terrorist).