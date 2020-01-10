Connect with us

Scoop

Toolz is Celebrating a Decade as an OAP!

Comedy Scoop

Basketmouth's "The Lords Of The Ribs" Enugu Edition was Lit! Get the Scoop

Scoop

Volkswagen is Saying a Final Goodbye to the Beetle Car with this Iconic Animation | WATCH

Music Scoop Style

Frank Ocean is the New Face of Prada

Scoop

Beyoncé is Set to Launch Her Ivy Park Collection | Watch the Teaser

Scoop

Toke Makinwa is Giving Us Some Major Yummy Barbie Vibes 💖

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Music Scoop

Justin Bieber is Opening Up on his Battle with Lyme Disease

Music Scoop

New Year, New Look - BOJ is Totally Unrecognizable

Scoop

OAP Kemi Smallzz is A Woman of Culture for Her Birthday Shoot 😍

Scoop

Toolz is Celebrating a Decade as an OAP!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is celebrating a decade of a successful career as an OAP at The Beat 99.9 FM.

The OAP has been with the radio station for a long time, which happens to be her first radio job, and she’s grateful for the growth so far.

Toolz took to Instagram to share a photo of an award presented to her by the operators of The Beat 99.9 FM, MegaLectics Limited.

She wrote:

I’ve been in this industry for a second phewww!
Who would’ve thought that my first ever radio gig would last this long??
Grateful for everything!!
Thank you Megalectrics @[email protected] @dayjeea (aka Terrorist).

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php