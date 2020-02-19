Things are Getting Really Serious on this Episode of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams” | Watch

The sixth episode of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams” is here and nothing could prepare our minds for the latest plot twist.

“Assistant Madams” follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

On this episode, things seem to have entered a totally different gear. Have our fast-paced trio of trickery outdone themselves? There’s only one way to find out.

Watch the episode below: