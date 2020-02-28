Connect with us

Music

Burna Boy unleashes New Track "Odogwu" & More Deets on his "Twice as Tall" U.S. Tour

Music

New Music: Niniola feat. Femi Kuti - Fantasy

Music

New Video: Becca feat. Busiswa & DWP Academy - No One

Music

New Music: Smollz - You

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Ecool - Banga

Music

New Video: Victoria Kimani - Sexy

BN TV Music

WATCH an Acoustic Performance of Patoranking "I'm In Love"

BN TV Music

First of all... Have a BTS View of Naira Marley & Ms Banks' Music Video for "Anywhere"

Music

New Video: Zlatan - Life

Music Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Music

Burna Boy unleashes New Track “Odogwu” & More Deets on his “Twice as Tall” U.S. Tour

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy has released a brand new track titled “Odogwu” and has officially announced his “Twice As Tall” U.S. Tour which is set to kick off on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the Roxy.

This is coming on the heels of recently going platinum in his collaboration on UK rapper Stormzy’s 2019 single, “Own It”, which also features Ed Sheeran. The single which has made over 600k sales has become the number one song of the new decade.

The “Twice As Tall” tour will continue to Los Angeles, New York, and Miami before wrapping in Dallas, TX on Sunday, June 7th at the Southside Ballroom. He’s also set to appear at a string of festivals including Broccoli City Festival on May 9th in Washington, DC and Roots Picnic on May 30th in Philadelphia, PA.

Listen to the track “Odogwu” below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php