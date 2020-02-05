Yours Always! Deola & Jide’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Today we are enjoying Deola and Jide‘s super cool pre-wedding. It was brilliantly captured by ‘Keziie and planned by Etal Events NG. The couple had an amazing time creating and capturing these precious moments before their day. We love how simple and cool the session was.

Keep scrolling to see the #JDaffair pre-wedding shoot. You can see more shoots and love stories on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Photography: @keziie

Planner: @etaleventsng