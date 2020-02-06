Connect with us

Weddings

Shadiat & Jesse's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot | Euclase Photography

Weddings

Yours Always! Deola & Jide's Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 322

Sweet Spot Weddings

They met while She was on a Girls Trip! Nnenna & Prince's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Scoop Weddings

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Lydia & John's Nigerian Wedding in London

Weddings

He saw her Picture & Knew he Wanted to Meet her! Shakira & Oluwadamilola's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 321

Weddings

Everything is Lush & Gorgeous in this Bridal Styled Shoot | The Bailey Event Company

Sweet Spot Weddings

Onyinye & Ikechukwu Met at a Wedding! See their Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Shadiat & Jesse’s Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot | Euclase Photography

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

The beautiful Shadiat of Shukky Fabrics is tying the knot to her heartthrob, Jesse. They are such a radiant couple in these photos of their pre-wedding shoot captured by Euclase Photography. We love how their shoot gave off a very relaxed and romantic vibe.

From their glammed outfits down to the white shirt on a jean look, they both rocked, they indeed are such a stunning couple. Each of the photos in the shoot expressed their joy and obvious love for each other.

To see more beautiful pre-wedding shoots, visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Remember the fun does not stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride: @shadiat_alasooke
Planner: @viebyneni
Bride’s Black Dress: @shadiat_alasooke
Photography: @euclase_ltd
Hair: @patricksbeautyzone
Makeup: @ariyike_mua

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php