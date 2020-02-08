You Shouldn’t Miss These Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s take a look at weddings first.

 

Tolu & Lekan’s Chic Outdoor Wedding in Georgia was a HIT!

The #AtLastAlase Traditional Engagement was just Beautiful

Nancy & James Rocked Isiagu for their White Wedding + their Love Story is Sweet

Now to the proposals.

When Doctors Fall in Love! See Rahina & Suleman’s Pre-wedding Shoot

You’d Definitely want to See Chioma & Ogbonnaya’s Picture-perfect Pre-wedding

Let’s take a look at some cool honeymoon spots

Sandy Beaches + Blue Waters = A #BNHoneymoonSpot to Love

Yes to this Beautiful #BNHoneymoonspot in Singapore

Beauty looks to inspire your big day.

 

We are Here for the Royal Look with This Edo Bridal Beauty

This Edo Bridal Beauty Look is the Definition of Royalty

Today’s Bridal Beauty Look by Peace Ibadin is all Bronzed Out & Fab

Forever love and beyond…

 

 

8 Goofy Photos of Gifty & John Dumelo that will have you Blushing

4 Years Together! Ebuka & Cynthia are Beautifully Going Strong

Let’s take a look at the inspiration post…

 

6 Looks from the Moët & Chandon ‘A Night with the Stars’ that are Bridal Worthy

The Ultimate Wedding Guest Style Guide: Issue 16 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

7 Moments to Absolutely Love at the #Adekani White Wedding in Abu Dhabi

Magdalene & Shaume Came Ready for their Reception Entrance

The #Sochaffair2020 Bride came through with all the Moves for her Trad

BellaNaija Weddings

