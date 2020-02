You Shouldn’t Miss These Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Let’s take a look at weddings first.

Now to the proposals.

When Doctors Fall in Love! See Rahina & Suleman’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Let’s take a look at some cool honeymoon spots

Beauty looks to inspire your big day.

Forever love and beyond…

Let’s take a look at the inspiration post…