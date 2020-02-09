Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Rahina and her lover, Suleman totally have us smiling and giddy today with their beautiful pre-wedding photos captured by George Okoro. We love how they incorporated their profession into the shoot and also showed their playful side. Pretty sure it is exciting to share and also talk about your profession with the one you are in love with.

Catch up with more exciting love stories and pre-wedding shoots on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Photography: @georgeokoroweddings