Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Wayne Rooney's 2-Year-Old is the Most Adorable World Champion 😍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"Best years of my life!!!" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia are still Going Strong after Four Years

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Wish We Were Khafi after reading this Message from Gedoni 😍

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One's Got Your Back like Family

Sweet Spot

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's finds Love Again & her Late Husband's Brother played Cupid

Sweet Spot Weddings

They met while She was on a Girls Trip! Nnenna & Prince's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Mike Bamiloye's Birthday Note to his wife Gloria is Goals 🥰

Sweet Spot

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman’s Pre-wedding Shoot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

35 mins ago

 on

Rahina and her lover, Suleman totally have us smiling and giddy today with their beautiful pre-wedding photos captured by George Okoro. We love how they incorporated their profession into the shoot and also showed their playful side. Pretty sure it is exciting to share and also talk about your profession with the one you are in love with.

Catch up with more exciting love stories and pre-wedding shoots on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more love stories and weddings.

 

Credits

Photography: @georgeokoroweddings

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Advertisement
css.php