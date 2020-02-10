Connect with us

Weddings

We'll be Together Forever! Tolu & Lekan's Beautiful Garden Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

You Shouldn't Miss These Beautiful Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Weddings

Shadiat & Jesse's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot | Euclase Photography

Weddings

Yours Always! Deola & Jide's Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 322

Sweet Spot Weddings

They met while She was on a Girls Trip! Nnenna & Prince's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Music Scoop Weddings

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Lydia & John's Nigerian Wedding in London

Weddings

He saw her Picture & Knew he Wanted to Meet her! Shakira & Oluwadamilola's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

We’ll be Together Forever! Tolu & Lekan’s Beautiful Garden Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

The beautiful Tolu and her groom, Lekan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their friends and family. The wedding was everything they ever dreamt of and more. The venue, Pristine Chapel Lakeside, GA was just right. The moment and the people around were just perfect. Their wedding gave us that fresh and fun garden chic wedding. The reception was also a hit and totally fun for everyone.

Their traditional engagement was a simple ceremony celebrating the love they both have for each other according to the Yoruba custom. Did they have fun, yes they did. We can tell from the pictures.

You should totally see their love story and pre-wedding shoot on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Traditional Engagement

 

Credits

Fabric: @fabriq_star
Gele: @maryshine_pro
Makeup: @barkeiabeauty
Tailoring: @sassycoutureintl
Dress: @WinnieCouture
Bride’s Makeup: @killakosmetiks
Cake: @ba_fauxcakes
Photography:@FotosByFola
Bride’s Hair Stylist: @Rowe_thestylist
Bridesmaids Makeup: @ksummah and @makeupanahya
Bridesmaids dresses: @peridotofficial
Bridesmaids hair: @vanitytrap
Bride’s Robe: @Robes_by_msasoebi
Videography: @billymediavideography

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Advertisement
css.php