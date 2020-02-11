Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Feel all the Love at Kani & Adewale's Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi 💕

Sweet Spot

It's 13 Years of Love & Laughter for Banke Meshida Lawal & husband Lanre

Events Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Wayne Rooney's 2-Year-Old is the Most Adorable World Champion 😍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"Best years of my life!!!" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia are still Going Strong after Four Years

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Wish We Were Khafi after reading this Message from Gedoni 😍

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One's Got Your Back like Family

Sweet Spot

Feel all the Love at Kani & Adewale’s Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi 💕

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2019 was an incredible year for the #Adekani couple- it started with the beautiful proposal, pre-wedding and their double traditional wedding in Calabar and now we get to experience their white wedding ceremony.

The beautiful Kani and her prince charming, Adewale tied the knot last Sunday at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Honestly, every moment of their day was beautiful from the bridal prep, first look, church ceremony and then all the fun moments at the reception. The couple had an incredible time celebrating with their friends and family

Kani was such a beauty in her two wedding dresses, the first dress was by Leah Da Gloria and she later switched to a gorgeous dress by Ryan and Walter for the reception. Her groom was also dapper with every look. If you missed out on their double traditional wedding and pre-wedding shoot, now is a good time to catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The fun does not stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

Credits

Bride: @kani41
Groom: @chairmanhkn
Photography:@bedgepictures
Styling@vaingloriousbrides |@vaingloriousbrides_vanessa
First Dress: @leahdagloria
Second Dress: @ryanandwalter
Makeup@banksbmpro
Hair@ronawigs2.0
Accessories: @diana.jewels

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe: Love is In the Air… But Have You Considered Your Financial Future?

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Advertisement
css.php