Sweet Spot
Feel all the Love at Kani & Adewale’s Destination Wedding in Abu Dhabi 💕
2019 was an incredible year for the #Adekani couple- it started with the beautiful proposal, pre-wedding and their double traditional wedding in Calabar and now we get to experience their white wedding ceremony.
The beautiful Kani and her prince charming, Adewale tied the knot last Sunday at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Honestly, every moment of their day was beautiful from the bridal prep, first look, church ceremony and then all the fun moments at the reception. The couple had an incredible time celebrating with their friends and family
Kani was such a beauty in her two wedding dresses, the first dress was by Leah Da Gloria and she later switched to a gorgeous dress by Ryan and Walter for the reception. Her groom was also dapper with every look. If you missed out on their double traditional wedding and pre-wedding shoot, now is a good time to catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of joy and happiness.
Credits
Bride: @kani41
Groom: @chairmanhkn
Photography:@bedgepictures
Styling: @vaingloriousbrides |@vaingloriousbrides_vanessa
First Dress: @leahdagloria
Second Dress: @ryanandwalter
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Hair: @ronawigs2.0
Accessories: @diana.jewels