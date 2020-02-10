Connect with us

Sweet Spot

It's 13 Years of Love & Laughter for Banke Meshida Lawal & husband Lanre

Events Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

4 Red Carpet PDA Moments We Absolutely Love from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sweet Spot Weddings

Doctors in Love! See Rahina & Suleman's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Wayne Rooney's 2-Year-Old is the Most Adorable World Champion 😍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Double the Love & Double the Fun for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Daughter Meraiah

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"Best years of my life!!!" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia are still Going Strong after Four Years

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Wish We Were Khafi after reading this Message from Gedoni 😍

Music Sweet Spot

Timi Dakolo is Not Just a Singer, He's Also His Girls' Hypeman

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

The Egbuson Dynasty! Dakore Akande & Timini prove No One's Got Your Back like Family

Sweet Spot

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's finds Love Again & her Late Husband's Brother played Cupid

Sweet Spot

It’s 13 Years of Love & Laughter for Banke Meshida Lawal & husband Lanre

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The years, how they fly by.

Make up guru Banke Meshida Lawal and her husband Lanre are celebrating 13 years of marriage!

The two shared cute videos of each other on Instagram, Banke writing:

13 ❤️. Where did the time go??? Wow! @mrsmith70 ❤️. The Bestestest Man Thank you for Loving me the way I want to be loved. Patient, All knowing, So Handsome😍 , Thé Best Dad, Lets me have my way😁 , works that @hypervolt the BEST way, #MasseuseOfLife😍, always a goooood Laugh, Curates the best Movies 🎥, A Perfect Gentleman. Happy Anniversary My Lanray

Her husband was more subtle, writing:

Young woman @banksbmpro

Congratulations to them!

View this post on Instagram

Young woman @banksbmpro

A post shared by L. L. (@mrsmith70) on

Photo Credit: banksbmpro

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Conversations About Nigeria that You Should Have With Your Children

Fúnmilọ́lá Sanya: Random Moments In My Life

Advertisement
css.php