It’s 13 Years of Love & Laughter for Banke Meshida Lawal & husband Lanre

The years, how they fly by.

Make up guru Banke Meshida Lawal and her husband Lanre are celebrating 13 years of marriage!

The two shared cute videos of each other on Instagram, Banke writing:

13 ❤️. Where did the time go??? Wow! @mrsmith70 ❤️. The Bestestest Man Thank you for Loving me the way I want to be loved. Patient, All knowing, So Handsome😍 , Thé Best Dad, Lets me have my way😁 , works that @hypervolt the BEST way, #MasseuseOfLife😍, always a goooood Laugh, Curates the best Movies 🎥, A Perfect Gentleman. Happy Anniversary My Lanray

Her husband was more subtle, writing:

Young woman @banksbmpro

Congratulations to them!

Photo Credit: banksbmpro