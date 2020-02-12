Connect with us

Chioma & Ogbonnaya's Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot | Atilary Studios

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Chioma and Ogbonnaya‘s picture-perfect pre-wedding session captured beautifully well by Atilary Studios evokes simplicity with every bit of romance. We love how their shoot gave off a very relaxed and romantic vibe.

From their English look to the traditional outfits, they both rocked, they indeed are such a stunning couple. Each of the photos in the shoot expressed their joy and obvious love for each other.

 

Credits

Bride: @_choomy_
Groom: mr_og_eke
Photography: @atilary
Makeup & Hairstyling:  @solangehairandbeauty

BellaNaija Weddings

