AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 322

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@iamshagari_ Outfit- @africanacouture
@vivientann #kapre2020 Makeup by @glambyveee Dress designed by @hemline_ng
@oyindaiwajomo foe #soinlove2020 Makeup- @divadivineatelier
Beautiful bride and her #AsoEbiBella #kapre2020 @akubeyy
@msajala for #SOinlove2020
@temifitness in @houseofsolange for #ablove20 Makeup- @quints_n_class
@houseofborah Photo credit @giftilicious Makeup:Gele @caprelomakeover
@ellecadne Dress- @melodia_ng | MUA – @lailacadne
@temifitness in @houseofsolange
@temifitness in @houseofsolange 2
@mottsss_o
@chinonso_o
#SJKforever @anabelle_studios
@ife_or, makeup by @_firenze_
@chi__oma in @kweenscouture1 Scalf- @royal__diadem
@Mocheddah
@chiomagoodhair @kikagoodhair 💫
@timmyajulo
Dress- @zabethrin
Photography @focusnblur @jema_photography Makeup @mzl4wson Hairstylist @revupsalongh Bride’s wardrobe @pistisgh
@shellsnaija || Fabric- @buifabrics
@arahaircompany MUA @divadivineatelier
Bride & her #AsoEbiBella for #theDMunion2020
@chiomagoodhair in @xtrabrideslagos for #ADEKANI
@coco_of_lyfe Outfit @topefnr Makeup @banksbmpro
@mc_attraction
@coco_of_lyfe @lifeofrona01 & @davidoofficial Sisters of the groom in @topefnr
@chocolate_shot_it
@funmi_olu in @stitchandsbylisa .
@derinfromisaleeko
Outfit- @amdiddyy
Fit- @browninspired
@shellsnaija
@vad3rs Dress @grace_r_style
@ms_misheal Photocred @kingdanielcarter
Bride- @cloud9_fabrics ⠀ Groom- Okenna ⠀ Planner- @houseofvalevents ⠀ Makeup- @advisages_empire ⠀ Dress- @mira_bukar ⠀ Photography- @zubbygabriel @zubbygabriel_weddings ⠀ ⠀ #Preston2020
@courtneyglitz Makeup- @makeupbydumsi
@official_missdimjoe
Fit- @distinktivetradwear
Dress @purplehousestiches1
@nsolekebeauty
@ucheamadi_ #theapluswedding
#AsoEbiBella
Dress by @tqbt_
@ekiogunbor
@adeyeencah
@abikeclothings
Kids!
#AsoEbiBella
@shardoll2k & his boys
Outfits- @seyivodi
@uchennannanna
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!