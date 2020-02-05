Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 322

AsoEbi Bella

Published

46 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@iamshagari_ Outfit- @africanacouture

@vivientann #kapre2020 Makeup by @glambyveee Dress designed by @hemline_ng

@oyindaiwajomo foe #soinlove2020 Makeup- @divadivineatelier

Beautiful bride and her #AsoEbiBella #kapre2020 @akubeyy

@msajala for #SOinlove2020

@temifitness in @houseofsolange for #ablove20 Makeup- @quints_n_class

@houseofborah Photo credit @giftilicious Makeup:Gele @caprelomakeover

@ellecadne Dress- @melodia_ng | MUA – @lailacadne

@temifitness in @houseofsolange

@temifitness in @houseofsolange 2

@mottsss_o

@chinonso_o

#SJKforever @anabelle_studios

@ife_or, makeup by @_firenze_

@chi__oma in @kweenscouture1 Scalf- @royal__diadem

@Mocheddah

@chiomagoodhair @kikagoodhair 💫

@timmyajulo

Dress- @zabethrin

Photography @focusnblur @jema_photography Makeup @mzl4wson Hairstylist @revupsalongh Bride’s wardrobe @pistisgh

@shellsnaija || Fabric- @buifabrics

@arahaircompany MUA @divadivineatelier

Bride & her #AsoEbiBella for #theDMunion2020

@chiomagoodhair in @xtrabrideslagos for #ADEKANI

@coco_of_lyfe  Outfit @topefnr Makeup @banksbmpro

@mc_attraction

@coco_of_lyfe @lifeofrona01 & @davidoofficial Sisters of the groom in @topefnr

@chocolate_shot_it

@funmi_olu in @stitchandsbylisa .

@derinfromisaleeko

Outfit- @amdiddyy

Fit- @browninspired

@shellsnaija

@vad3rs Dress @grace_r_style

@ms_misheal Photocred @kingdanielcarter

Bride- @cloud9_fabrics ⠀ Groom- Okenna ⠀ Planner- @houseofvalevents ⠀ Makeup- @advisages_empire ⠀ Dress- @mira_bukar ⠀ Photography- @zubbygabriel @zubbygabriel_weddings ⠀ ⠀ #Preston2020

@courtneyglitz Makeup- @makeupbydumsi

@official_missdimjoe

Fit- @distinktivetradwear

Dress @purplehousestiches1

@nsolekebeauty

@ucheamadi_ #theapluswedding

#AsoEbiBella

Dress by @tqbt_

@ekiogunbor

@adeyeencah

@abikeclothings

Kids!

#AsoEbiBella

@shardoll2k & his boys

Outfits- @seyivodi

@uchennannanna

