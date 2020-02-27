New Music + Video: DJ Ecool – Banga

Connect with us

DJ Ecool has released the visuals the track “Banga“, produced by Boss Beatz and directed by Dammy Twitch.

“Banga” is his first song off the forthcoming EP “New Side“.

“New Side” is a very interesting body of work from the creation to the final mixing, mastering of it, scheduled to drop on the 13th of March.

The EP houses 7 tracks in total & guest features from Dremo, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Victoria Kimani and an upcoming artiste ‘Myde‘ which Ecool plans to work with fully in the future and more.

