It’s a New Era with the Trio! Watch Episode 5 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The fifth episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here, and now that Tamara, Lara and Chioma have met, let’s find out more about their friendship.

“Assistant Madams” follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

In this episode, our ‘dare-to-dream TLC’ squad is about to embark on something huge. A new era begins with the fearless trio.

Watch this episode below.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

