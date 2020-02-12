“Crimes of Passion” is the Very Important Topic Toke Makinwa is discussing on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

On this new episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa is discussing a very important and crucial topic: “Crimes of Passion”.

She says:

I’ve often wondered why “Separation” is not preached enough, listen!!!!!! No one gets married hoping or praying for a divorce, everyone gets married with the hope that they’ll stay married forever but sometimes like it or not, that is not the case. Things change, people grow apart and no matter how hard you fight for it, there really isn’t much you can do. Sometimes separation is healthy, people take a moment to breathe and sometimes it helps them relate better and at other times well…. they are better off without each other. Lately, I’ve been hearing of cases of crimes of passion and can’t help but wonder how we got here. Let’s talk about it.