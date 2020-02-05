Connect with us

News

#OkadaBan: Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLagos

News

#OkadaBan: People are Reporting a Riot in Iyana Ipaja

News

Ondo State Governor Akeredolu wants Buhari to Legalise Marijuana

News

Here's what has Happened since the Ban of Okada & Keke Napep in Lagos State

News

Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

News

#OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

#OkadaBan: Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The residents of Lagos are not backing down in expressing their displeasure at the ban on operations of motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) in the State.

Since the ban on okadas, which are the most common form of public transport in the city, there have been long queues at bus stations, increased bus fares and insane traffic, with most Lagosians having to resort to trekking long distances to get to their destination.

To further drive home their point, a peaceful protest, #OccupyLagos, which is trending on Twitter, will be carried out on Saturday this weekend near Eko Atlantic.

Protesters are advised to show up in comfortable sports clothing, placards, means of identification. Drinking water, sunglasses, caps and sunscreen are also advised, and it was also stressed that the peace and activities of the state will not be disrupted during the protest.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Advertisement
css.php