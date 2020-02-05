Ondo State Governor Akeredolu wants Buhari to Legalise Marijuana

This one will make so many happy.

The Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, and he asked that marijuana be legalised, The Cable reports.

Akeredolu shared that this is because he wants to invest in marijuana solely for the production of drugs.

He shared with journalists that another reason for his visit was to invite the president to inaugurate the “₦5 billion” Ore Flyover and the Ondo State Industrial Hub, in celebration of his three years in office.