Connect with us

News

#OkadaBan: People are Reporting a Riot in Iyana Ipaja

News

#OkadaBan: Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLagos

News

Ondo State Governor Akeredolu wants Buhari to Legalise Marijuana

News

Here's what has Happened since the Ban of Okada & Keke Napep in Lagos State

News

Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

News

#OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

#OkadaBan: People are Reporting a Riot in Iyana Ipaja

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Seems like the ban of okadas and Keke NAPEPs in Lagos State is hitting people a lot harder than the state government thought it would.

Residents of the state were on their way to work this morning when on their way, at Iyana Ipaja, they met what has been described as a riot.

Videos show people throwing stones, burning tyres, planks and a police van, and there have been reports of shootings, too.

They say okada riders, bus drivers and police officers are all involved in the riot.

See photos and videos for yourself:

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Workingstudent

    February 5, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Nonsense…. ti ko ba se pe ori won ko pe noni….what nonsense
    So they think what they are doing is the appropriate way to address their discontent. so if someone is injured or killed now, under whose account is that. Sincerely I initially felt for them that this decision will be tough and the government has to compensate in some way but clearly the majority of them are thugs! I am yet to understand the rationale behind this. their approach to solving the matter was to destroy infrastructure and disrupt lives of their potential customers, they didn’t think to march to the government house and discuss their concerns. We have a big problem in this country!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Tomie Balogun: Five Tips For Millennials to Gain Financial Independence

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Advertisement
css.php