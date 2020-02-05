News
#OkadaBan: People are Reporting a Riot in Iyana Ipaja
Seems like the ban of okadas and Keke NAPEPs in Lagos State is hitting people a lot harder than the state government thought it would.
Residents of the state were on their way to work this morning when on their way, at Iyana Ipaja, they met what has been described as a riot.
Videos show people throwing stones, burning tyres, planks and a police van, and there have been reports of shootings, too.
They say okada riders, bus drivers and police officers are all involved in the riot.
See photos and videos for yourself:
I'm in the middle of a freaking riot at Iyana Ipaja, they're destroying buses, there's gunshots and stone throwing. Everyone should stay away, you can't get away with your vehicles because they are being destroyed pic.twitter.com/dxo9SwuHsa
— Mariam bint Harun (@Mariamuwane) February 5, 2020
Iyana Ipaja is on fire right now.
Okada riders X Danfo drivers X Sars(Police) pic.twitter.com/eDYJLydgYe
— Malik Peter (@empee4ur) February 5, 2020
serious shooting and riot in iyanaipaja between task force and local bike men pls try not to use this axis, use alternative axis God will protect us all. pic.twitter.com/Qh1kVZ930n
— waje (@orchtv1) February 5, 2020
If you are planning go to Iyana Ipaja today, you might want to have a rethink pic.twitter.com/DTAO9VuVPi
— Mayor of Ikotun (@Bard_Boi_) February 5, 2020
This is happening in Iyana Ipaja according to eyewitnesses. But how is this going to solve the problems Nigerians? pic.twitter.com/4rnP3hm3Wh
— . (@SmartAtuadi) February 5, 2020
Pls dnt go through iyana ipaja axis
There is a riot going on there bikes men and task force fighting
Task force seized der bikes and d men decide to block the road from bus and cars passing which then led to police shooting
Pls stay off that Axis pls…. pic.twitter.com/LlxwW8e5JM
— ᵋᵛʳʸᵝᵒᵈᵞᶫᵞᵏˢ Teepsy (@Oluwateepsy2) February 5, 2020
Pls stay away from iyana ipaja
Task force and local bike men battling it out. Use alternative axis God will protect us all.
— harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) February 5, 2020
I'm hiding somewhere, they've blocked the exits too. The gunshots are increasing, I don't know if it's the police or thugs. It's a commotion out here
Iyana Ipaja pic.twitter.com/B6Fgd8VY7D
— Mariam bint Harun (@Mariamuwane) February 5, 2020
Workingstudent
February 5, 2020 at 12:42 pm
Nonsense…. ti ko ba se pe ori won ko pe noni….what nonsense
So they think what they are doing is the appropriate way to address their discontent. so if someone is injured or killed now, under whose account is that. Sincerely I initially felt for them that this decision will be tough and the government has to compensate in some way but clearly the majority of them are thugs! I am yet to understand the rationale behind this. their approach to solving the matter was to destroy infrastructure and disrupt lives of their potential customers, they didn’t think to march to the government house and discuss their concerns. We have a big problem in this country!