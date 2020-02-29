Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye’s “Onye Ozi (The Messenger)”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

The movie for today is titled “Onye Ozi (The Messenger) ”.

“Onye Ozi (The Messenger)” is a movie about Metumaribe (Okey Bakassi) who has just arrived in London with high expectations and a two-year plan to return to Nigeria a rich man. However, life in London with his new wife Mkpurunma (Ngozi Igwebike) is not going to plan.

On a fateful night, TJ an old English man (Stephen Moriaty) is chased, by some masked men, into a party organized to welcome Metu to London and shot in front of his eyes. As party goers run away, Metu attempts to help the man. The dying man squeezes an envelope and a bunch of keys into Metu’s hand and whispers a message as he takes his last breath.

The Obi Emelonye directed movie, stars Okey Bakassi, Ngozi Igwebike, Anthony Aclet, Stephen Moriaty.

Watch the movie below:

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

