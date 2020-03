Sisi Yemmie is back with a new food vlog and on this episode, she’s teaching us how to make the most delicious goat meat stew.

She says “This Goat Meat Recipe is a family favourite. You can make it only a few ingredients and it will be finger-licking good!”.

INGREDIENTS

Tomatoes

Pepper

Onion

Salt

White Pepper

Beef Seasoning

Vegetable Oil

Goat Meat

Watch the video below.