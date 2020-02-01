New Video: Runtown feat. Darkovibes & Bella Shmurda – Body Riddim

Runtown comes through with the visuals for the latest single titled “Body Riddim“, featuring Darkovibes and Bella Shmurda.

“Body Riddim” is an Afro-pop tune that describes and expresses the physical attraction Runtown feels for his love interest. It’s a whole new vibe with an experimental flow and perfect blend of Afro-pop and highlife.

The video for “Body Riddim” was shot in Lagos, and directed by Adasa Cookey.

Watch the video below.