New Video: Runtown feat. Darkovibes & Bella Shmurda – Body Riddim

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Runtown comes through with the visuals for the latest single titled “Body Riddim“, featuring Darkovibes and Bella Shmurda.

“Body Riddim” is an Afro-pop tune that describes and expresses the physical attraction Runtown feels for his love interest. It’s a whole new vibe with an experimental flow and perfect blend of Afro-pop and highlife.

The video for “Body Riddim” was shot in Lagos, and directed by Adasa Cookey.

Watch the video below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

