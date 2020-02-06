Enjoy Bonuses & Lots of Cash when you register on the ‘WAZOBET’ Online Sports Betting Platform

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On December 1st, 2019, a new entrant into the betting and casino industry was officially launched called ‘WAZOBET’, it is an online casino and betting platform that is said by observers to be a game-changer in the industry, with the potential of transforming Nigerians’ perception of games of chance.

WAZOBET comes on the scene with new and exciting opportunities for new entrants, according to the promoters. First, every player receives a bonus of 777 naira to try out the project games and to earn money. This gives everyone the opportunity to get in virtual risk-free, with the opportunity to sample the site and the features while earning.

Also, the promoters of WAZOBET are offering quick and guaranteed payments. This guarantee is based on the fact that the project has a Nigerian license and operates exclusively in accordance with the laws in force. This should be an assurance for would-be sign-ups who would feel protected when they sign up and commence betting.

Other major attractions for many who have already signed up is the opportunity to make large gains on the platform. The promoters have said that since its launch dozens of players have already won millions of dollars. Also, there is no commission for deposits or money withdrawal from the project, an added attraction for those who already play online or on other platforms.

Casino Games available on Wazobet Casino and Sports Betting Platform:

  • Roulette
  • Live Roulette
  • Poker all types
  • Live Poker
  • Baccarat
  • Live Baccarat
  • Slots from most popular providers
  • Blackjack
  • Live Blackjack
  • Virtual Sports (Football, Tennis, Trotting…)
  • Sports Betting ( Football, NBA …)

WAZOBET offers weekly cash-back of 10%, with suitable odds for sports betting and accumulator bonus. This is apart from the fact that there are more than 1,000 games to choose from, including more than 40 roulette games and the popular game, GoldenRace.

WAZOBET also offers a gift and loyalty program for frequent players, with 24-hour customer support.

Wazobet deposit options are:

  • Visa
  • Master Card
  • Verve
  • Zenith
  • UBA
  • GT Bank
  • First Bank
  • Sterling Bank
  • Alat
  • Skrill
  • Eco Pays
  • Bitcoin
  • Litecoin

Wazobet withdrawal methods are:

  • Skrill
  • EcoPays
  • Bank Transfer

The face of WAZOBET is renowned rapper and performer Vector Tha Viper, who participated in the shooting of the TV commercial for WAZOBET and recorded a vibrant song for the brand.

For many wondering about signing up, all they need to do is visit and register and they are immediately credited with the 777 naira bonus. In the first few days since the project launch, the number of users who registered and claimed a welcome bonus was more than 143,000.

Wazobet offers more than 1000 games of chance of all kinds, from sports betting to slot machines and American roulette

