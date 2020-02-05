Admission is ongoing at Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls + Entrance Examination has been set for March 21st

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls is one of the leading Girls’ School in Nigeria and admission for academic session 2020/2021 (JSS 1 – SS 2) is ongoing.

Our next entrance examination is scheduled for:

Date: Saturday, March 21st, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Venue: School Hall

For enquiries, email us or call on 08182120532/0806 155 0543.

For more on our admission process, visit our website

At Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, we offer a perfect blend of the Nigerian/British curriculum. All of our students are confident and truly prepared for the future.

Through STEM education, Robotics, Debating, Entrepreneurship skills and other progressive cross-curricular activities, we nurture socially responsible women who go on to live outstanding lives.

Our institutional structure is built on strong morals and spiritual values.

Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in pursuit of excellence.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

