9mobile & e-business Life Communications celebrate International Girls in ICT day with 14 Lagos Senior Secondary Schools

9mobile recently partnered with e-business Life Communications to promote and celebrate the international Girls in ICT Day in Lagos. In attendance to witness the occasionwas the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta represented by Head of NCC Lagos office, Tolulase Omodele-Rufai among several other guests

Speaking at the event, the Manager, IT Production Support, 9mobile, Mofoluke Ojo, said:

Speaking at the event, the Manager, IT Production Support, 9mobile, Mofoluke Ojo, said: “We at 9mobile are committed to ensuring that ICT is given adequate attention particularly, as it relates to the girl-child. Today gives us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment towards achieving this goal. The world is today ruled by technology, so you must endeavor to find your space. I urge you all to be focused and determined in your pursuit of excellence and your life will turn out beautiful.”

The EVC in his address charged the girls to be diligent in their studies as it was the only way they could experience real growth in their future careers.

He said, “Today as we celebrate, we should note that we can imbibe the spirit of lifelong learning and growth mindset early by learning something new and that developing a skill takes effort and hard work.”

The international Girls in ICT event was put together by e-Business Life Communications and supported by 9mobile to stimulate girl-child interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subject areas and potentially in pursue a career ICT. The invited students participated in STEM quiz competition and also presented video animations designed by them.

Students were drawn from fourteen senior secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun states. They include Baptist Girls Academy, Obanikoro; Clemmy High School, Agodo-Egbe; Faith Academy, Canaanland Ota, Ogun state; Grace High School, Gbagada; Ikoyi Senior College; Kuramo Senior College and Latmos Comprehensive College, Ikotun.

Others are Peaklane College Int’l, Alagobole, Ogun state; Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Yaba; St. Francis Comprehensive College, Idimu; The Lagoon School, Lekki; Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Oregun; Victoria Island Senior Secondary School, Victoria Island, and Wahab Folawiyo Senior Secondary School Ikoyi, Lagos.

The International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecoms Union (ITU) under the auspices of the United Nations to incrementally lower entry barrier for girls and young women coming into the ICT space. The theme for 2022 edition, ‘Access and Safety’, was borne out of the need to ensure reliable and safe access to the internet and digital tools as critical factors for success in STEM careers.

Sponsored Content