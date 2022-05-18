Kate Henshaw surprises Fans at the Movie Premiere of Seeking Refuge in London

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Odeon Cinema Greenwich London was the location on Friday 22 April for the premiere of Seeking Refuge movie. The movie which stars Nollywood screen diva, Kate Henshaw, alongside Yemi Blaq was well received by London fans who thronged the venue of sold-out event.

The premiere event had in attendance the lead actor Kate Henshaw, producer Olufemi Onabanjo, director Niyi Towolawi, Obi Emelonye, Prince Mike Abiola, Golda John, Princess Deun Adedoyin – Solarin, event anchor Dj Abass and the cast and crew.


The movie will go on general release soon. Check out photos and video highlights from the event.

SEEKING REFUGE Video Highlights Link







