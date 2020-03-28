Connect with us

AY Makun has a new Comedy Series "Call To Bar" | Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Here

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Taje Prest Shares her Hilarious story in a new Vlog | WATCH

Tania Omotayo is sharing her Experience to Break Common Pregnancy Myths in her new Vlog | Watch

Episode 10 Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series is Here | Watch

Maraji shares Different People's Reaction to the Coronavirus in a new Skit | Watch

Learn how to Make this Delicious Spaghetti Recipe with Just 6 Ingredients | WATCH Sisi Yemmie's Vlog

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Victim" by Mercy Aigbe

WATCH the First Episode of Isabella Akinseye's Vlog "Correct Student" - COVID-19 & Your Future Study Plans

Don’t Miss this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Guess The Beat” with Cilsoul & Maj | WATCH

Comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun popularly known as A.Y has started a brand new comedy series titled “Call To Bar” the comedy series is based on his early days of being a bartender at NNPC Junior staff club in Warri Delta State Nigeria.

The series features top Nollywood actors and comedians such as Ik Ogbonna, Williams Uchemba, Linda Osifo, Chi Gurl, Osas Ighodaro, Buchi, Broda Shaggi, Sexy Steel and many more fantastic acts.

The series is directed by Patrick Ovoke Odjegba.

Watch the first episode “The Bragger” below:

