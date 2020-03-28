AY Makun has a new Comedy Series “Call To Bar” | Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Here

Comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun popularly known as A.Y has started a brand new comedy series titled “Call To Bar” the comedy series is based on his early days of being a bartender at NNPC Junior staff club in Warri Delta State Nigeria.

The series features top Nollywood actors and comedians such as Ik Ogbonna, Williams Uchemba, Linda Osifo, Chi Gurl, Osas Ighodaro, Buchi, Broda Shaggi, Sexy Steel and many more fantastic acts.

The series is directed by Patrick Ovoke Odjegba.

Watch the first episode “The Bragger” below: