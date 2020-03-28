Maraji shares Different People’s Reaction to the Coronavirus in a new Skit | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There is one topic that is currently on the minds of everyone all over the world this period and that is the coronavirus pandemic. In her new comedy skit, Maraji acts out the reactions of different people to the coronavirus and she is absolutely correct.

From the skeptics who believe the virus is a conspiracy theory, to those already in full panic mode and those who absolutely don’t care and are still going about their normal lives.

Watch her hilarious skit below:

